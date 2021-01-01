From pour moi
Getaway Push-Up Convertible Bikini Top
Pour Moi delivers stylish, sophisticated, great-fitting quality swimwear straight from England., Style Number: 80000 Increase your cleavage in this bra-sized swim top, Built-in graduated push-up pads for natural enhancement, Flirty ruffled trim adds a stylish element, Adjustable stretch straps convert to criss-cross, Non-adjustable, snap back closure, Stretch microfiber AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,Full Figure,SmallBustedEdited,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,Getaway,PourMoiGetaway,Underwire,Contour,Demi,Push Up,Lined,Seamed,Convertible Straps,Fully Adjustable Straps,Swimwear