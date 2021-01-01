Getting My Shine On | Funny Moonshine/Moonshiner Jar Gift T-Shirt

Great simple design for those who love moonshine heritage and lore, from the South and the Appalachians and beyond. Moon and vintage, throwback retro font. Beer and whiskey drinkers will love it! A funny gift for moonshine lovers! A great gift for Moonshine lovers. For the men and women who made liquor production into an art term. Distilled spirits, alcohol, keg, home distilling, moonshine outpost, moonshine prohibition. high-proof distilled spirits Gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem