Silvia Tcherassi Geva Embroidered Tassel Blouse

A house classic, the Geva blouse blends bohemian flair with utter sophistication. This season, it is cut in a linen blend fabric and features embroideries throughout. A keyhole neckline with tassels further embellish this loose-fitting top. Keyhole tied tassel neckline Long full sleeves Pullover style Elastic cuffs Embroidered details Linen/cotton/polyester Machine wash Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'11" tall, 32" bust, 24" waist, 34" hips Model is wearing a US size Small. Designer Lifestyle - Silvia Tcherassi > Silvia Tcherassi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Silvia Tcherassi. Color: White. Size: Large.