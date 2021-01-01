Rawlings 13'' GG Elite Series Slow Pitch Glove, Black

Outfitted with the same patterns that bring out the best in the game’s top fielders, the 2020 Rawlings® GG Elite Series Gloves combine their pro-inspired integration with top-grade leather to ensure exceptional consistency and durability throughout the season. This 13’’ Slow Pitch model utilizes an H-Web to give players the versatility needed to cover any position on the field, and also features a hook-and-loop wrist strap to provide a secure fit throughout each game. Proven Performance: Top-Grade Leather: Premium leather shell boasts superior durability for long-lasting performance Pro Style Patterns: Inspired designs have been optimized for all field positions Reinforced Palm Pad: Manages shock when bringing in balls to keep your palm protected Leather Lacing: Holds the structure of the glove together for increased durability Padded finger back linings deliver a cushioned feel for long-lasting play Boa hand openings boast a softer entry while maintaining consistent durability Includes an adjustable wrist strap to maximize fit and reduce mid-game distractions Learn more about Glove Steam-Fitting Services available at select DICK's Sporting Goods locations