Gucci - Gucci's black ski gloves are from the Off The Grid Collection - the house's foray into suitable materials and production - and are aptly crafted from Econyl®, recycled nylon derived from regenerated fishing nets. They have a waterproof outer woven with a GG jacquard and accented with a leather logo patch, then feature drawcord cuffs and a rib-knit lining for extra insulation. Pack them for snowy getaways.