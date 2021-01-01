Gucci GG Running 18K Yellow Gold Star Drop Earrings

From the GG Running Collection. Crafted from precious yellow gold, this set of earrings pairs a contemporary House code with one of the brand's most recognizable emblems. Guccio Gucci's monogram appears as a hanging pendant, paired with engraved star studs. The combination not only pays tribute to Gucci's roots but, also connects different chapters of House history. 18k yellow gold Post back Drop, about. 5" Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND First launched in 1921, the Italian luxury fashion house quickly became known for its fine leather craftsmanship and accessories. Under the helm of Creative Director Alessandro Michele since 2015, the brand's contemporary designs include shoes, clothing and accessoriesoften boasting the distinctive Horsebit motif. Fine Jewelry - Gucci Jewelry > Gucci > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Gucci. Color: Yellow Gold.