FAITHFULL THE BRAND Gia Midi Dress in Mustard,White. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS) FAITHFULL THE BRAND Gia Midi Dress in Mustard,White. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS) Self: 100% cottonLining: 100% rayon. Handmade in Indonesia. Hand wash. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Self-tie shoulder straps. Crisp poplin fabric with cinched bust. FAIB-WD363. FF1827-MSP. Scandinavia meets Australia with Faithfull the Brand. Creators Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger marry simplicity with a laid-back spirit through a delightful collection of shorts, dresses, and must-have lazy day tops. The pair's designs are all hand-sewn and hand-printed, lending each piece a unique character. By imbuing this respect for design with a signature bohemian vibe, Faithfull creates clothes for girls who chase their dreams and the sun.