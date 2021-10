This skirt is everything! A beautiful crosshatch texture, raw hem and comfortable! You'll be surprised by its stretch and recovery! DETAILS: Center front length: 20"Mid-riseRaw hem detailSet-in waistband with belt loopsFaux zipper with working button5-Pocket styling detailsComposition: 63% Cotton, 21% Lyocell, 14% Poly, 2% Elastane