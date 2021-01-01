Feel as though you are walking on air by wearing the Mephisto Gianna wedge heel. Soft-Air flexible midsole contributes to the soft, comfortable walking experience. The removable footbed with integrated SOFT-AIR TECHNOLOGY reduces hard impacts to a minimum and ensures soft, stress-free walking. Hook-and-loop strap closure. Round open toe. Branding on back strap. Leather upper and lining. Padded leather footbed. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 11 oz Platform Height: 1 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 9), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.