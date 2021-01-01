Gianna Rose \'french Round\' Tea Leaf & Verbena

Gianna rose atelier x caswell-massey: the tea leaf & verbena french round is a plant-based, triple-milled soap that lathers beautifully and works to moisturize and replenish the skin. This soap is brilliantly fragranced with earthy tea leaf extracts and a bright note of verbena. The french round style of bar soap is truly artisanal-crafted by experts and finished in a palm-sized round that demands to be displayed. Perfect as a hand bar soap, body soap, and especially as a gift, though we won\'t tell if you\'re gifting it to yourself.