The KUT from the Kloth Gidget Fray Shorts in Stimulating/Dark will accentuate your modern style with a five-pocket construction, mid rise, and frayed hem. Denim jean shorts are featured on a cotton fabrication with a hint of stretch. Stimulating/Dark boasts a dark blue hue with artistic hand sanding and whiskering. Contrast topstitching. Logo tab at back pocket. Belt loop waistband. Zipper fly and button closure. 99% cotton, 1% spandex. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 12 in Inseam: 4 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 20 in Product measurements were taken using size 2, inseam 4. Please note that measurements may vary by size.