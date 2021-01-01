Gift For Brides, Blue Colors Carry All For Florist Gardeners Tote Bag

Blue satin inspired carry all with off white color florals. Take for grocery shopping or to markets. Great gift for those who love floral designed bags. Holds purchases when at conferences. A sturdy carry all to hold knee pads, gardening tools and seeds. Give as a gift to a favorite florist. A special gift for flowergirls at weddings. Surprise thank you gift for an event planner. Avid gardeners will find many uses for this carry all. A unique gift for fashionable mothers who like colorful purses. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.