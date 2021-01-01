Gift For Phlebotomist Phlebotomy Butterfly Needle Heart Tote Bag

Phlebotomy Venipuncture Love Heart Butterfly Needle Vein Whisperer Phlebotomist's Birthday Graduation Appreciation Christmas Recognition Thank You Gifts Gift Idea Featuring medical professionals winged infusion blood drawing needle to access vein makes a great phlebotomy school graduation new graduate graduates graduating gift gifts for Phlebotomists, phlebotomist lab techs laboratory technician 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.