Trendy "cat in the bag" outfit for cat lovers, cat lovers, cat owners, cat moms and cat dads who want their pet to always have with you. This beautiful "cat in the bag" motif is a perfect gift for all cat fans. This outfit is also ideal as pyjamas for children, women and men. A fun gift which, together with cat tree, litter box and cat toys, provides great joy for cat mums and dads. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem