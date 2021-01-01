Vintage Est. 1981 Limited Edition 41th Birthday Gift T-Shirt

Celebrate your 41th birthday because you're vintage, original, and a legend. This 1981 41th Birthday apparel makes a great gift idea for a 41th birthday. January February March April May June July August September October November December. 1981 41th Birthday Retro Color Gift features a retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme, distressed font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday gift. Perfect 41th birthday gift for mom, dad, grandma, grandpa,men, women, boy, girl. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem