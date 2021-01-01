ELLEJAY Gigi Bikini Top in Pink. - size S (also in L) ELLEJAY Gigi Bikini Top in Pink. - size S (also in L) 80% nylon 20% spandex. Hand wash cold. Unpadded underwire cups. Back S-hook closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Please note shade is a neon hue. Made in USA. ELJY-WX264. S20LJXT117. From the soul of a Brazilian and the heart of an American, Ellejay was founded in 2015 by stylist Jordyn Pressler and model Ludi Delfino. They combined their passion for the beach with their industry experience and developed an expert eye for style, fabrication and functionality. Ellejay offers sexy and flattering styles for the girl who flows seamlessly from taking pictures with her girlfriends to jumping into a beach volleyball game with the boys.