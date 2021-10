A handsome plaid in smart blues and whites emboldens a sport shirt tailored from crisp, breathable cotton that offers a smart finish with a relaxed feel. It looks great tucked or untucked, making it a versatile addition to your button-down wardrobe. 31 1/2" length; 44" chest (size Medium) Front button closure Button-down collar Long sleeves with adjustable button cuffs Chest patch pocket 100% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Men's