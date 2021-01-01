Cinq a Sept Giles Pant in Blush. - size XS (also in L, M) Cinq a Sept Giles Pant in Blush. - size XS (also in L, M) Self: 100% cuproContrast Fabric: 75% viscose 18% poly 7% spandex. Made in China. Dry Clean. Elastic waistband. Side slant and flap pockets. Lightweight twill fabric with a sheen finish. Item not sold as a set. 18 at the knee narrows to 8.5 at the leg opening. CINR-WP29. ZP178304Z. Cinq Sept is the time between late afternoon and early evening when the streets are awash in the warm glow of the vanishing sun and anything is possible. This beautiful meaning is highlighted throughout the lines collection - they strive to find that balance between day and night and sophistication and ease.