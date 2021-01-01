Gin drinker gift for party gin and tonic juniper T-Shirt

In the end, everything makes one gin. Fun gift for gin and tonic or juniper schnapps fans. Perfect for bartenders, spirits, long drinks and cocktail bars. Ideal for stag parties, party holidays, farewell parties or graduation parties. The perfect gift idea for dry gin lovers, juniper schnapps, alcohol and gin drinkers, as well as the party crew from party holiday in Mallorca or Ibiza. Great surprise for birthdays, Christmas, celebrations and drinking. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem