100Bon Gingembre & Vetiver Sensual Fragrance Spray. 100Bon fragrances are 100% natural gender-neutral fragrances made in Grasse, France, the perfume capital of the world. 100Bon's fragrances are made with alcohol from organic wheat and oils from organic flowers and herbs. The bottles are refillable and the glass and cartons are all recyclable. They are certified organic, vegan, cruelty-free. Because there are ZERO artificial ingredients, the fragrances are quite unique and unlike any other fragrance in the marketplace. Gingembre & Vetiver Sensual offers a fresh, sparkling yet powerful fragrance with citrusy and woody notes, combined with Ginger. A seductive scent! The concentrate version offers a higher concentration of fragrance oils and extracts to offer a deeper, longer-lasting scent.