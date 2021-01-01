MAJORELLE Ginny Legging in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) MAJORELLE Ginny Legging in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) 60% rayon 35% nylon 5% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Hidden zipper closure at back. Stretchy paneled fabric. Back slit detail with bow accent closures. 11 at the knee and 11 at the leg opening. MALR-WP111. ACP428 F21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.