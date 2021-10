Any girl will be delighted with this birthday gift. Ideal for the little princess when she turns 11 years of grandma, grandpa, mom or dad for her little darling, the design shows a cute Mermaid with balloons in comic / anime style. The funny mermaid balloons birthday ideas designs are a nice gift for kids, boys, girls, teens, ladies and men. Gift idea for Christmas or birthday. Find more funny mermaids in our brand Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem