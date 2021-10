Princess Girl Birthday 11 design. A beautiful and lovely illustration for any girl, female, lady, or young individual celebrating their birth. Perfect birthday princess accessory or princess party supply during your princess themed party as a royalty gift. Wear this crown and princess queen design on your birth day as a fabulous person and kid. This kid princess decoration is an awesome gift for enchanted fans who are 11 year olds. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem