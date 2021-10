Part of the brand's #GIRLFORGOOD campaign, Hourglass' 'Girl' lip stylos are designed to empower women and serve as a reminder "that we are all catalysts for good." 'Warrior' is a dramatic deep plum. This lightweight formula is blended with Shea Butter, Jojoba, Mimosa and Sunflower Seed Oils that hydrate and nourish, resulting in supple, fuller lips. - Does not require sharpening - retractable