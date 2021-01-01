Girl Who Really Loved Dogs and Ferrets - It Was Me Funny Tote Bag

This Design Features a Cute Floral Ferret with Dog Paws and the Phrase "Once Upon a Time There Was a Girl Who Really Loved Dogs and Ferrets It Was Me the End" Ferrets Make Me Happy Is a Great Message for Those That Like Ferrets or That Own a Ferret 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.