Awdis Girlie Womens/Ladies Hooded Sweatshirt / Hoodie / Zoodie (New French Navy) - S - Also in: L, XS, M, XL

Full zip hoodie with girlie fit, covered main zip with self fabric and twin needle stitching detailing. - Double fabric hood with self coloured cords and kangaroo pouch pocket. - Right hand side pocket has small hidden opening for ear phone cord feed with hidden ear phone loops. - Ribbed cuff and hem with deep hem and ribbed main pocket edge detail for comfort. - Self coloured twill tape puller. - Worldwide Responsible Apparel Production (WRAP) certified production. - Male equivalent. - Also available in kids. - Size (US) (to fit) XS - 6 S - 8 M - 10 L - 12 XL - 14. - Fabric Type 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester Weight 280gsm. - Gender: Women