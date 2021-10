Contrary to its Victorian meets 1950s inspiration, the Apron Dress signifies nothing but freedom for edgy little ladies. Soft like a tee and light as a feather, with a loose gathered waist and raw edge hem for a rebellious edge. - Color: Black - 100% Cotton - Style #: NU1770- Machine wash cold *Price varies with size | Girl's NUNUNU Apron Dress in Black, Size 12-14Y