Mustard & Pink Floral Ruffle-Sleeve A-Line Dress - Girls, Women & Plus. A quaint pattern, ruffle sleeves and a round neck make this design perfect for everyday wear or dressing up.Made for ZulilyAdult and kid sizes sold separately95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.