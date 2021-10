Obermeyer Girl's Hey Sunshine Jacket - 2 - Pinky Promise

Features of the Obermeyer Girls' Hey Sunshine Jacket Hood - Removable, with stretch inner gasket and ear warmers Reflective logo Reflective trim Reflective zipper pulls Working compass with secret pocket in. I-Growin. Extended Wear System Integrated clips to retain mittens/gloves Powder skirt - integrated, water-resistant, adjustable Interior stretch pass and in.goodiein. pocket YKK Vislon front zipper YKK zipper tricot-lined pockets YKK zipper chest pocket Full-Motion articulated sleeves Microfleece inner cuffs Engineered quilting Full-length interior windguard with fleece chin protector Fleece back warmer Fleece-lined collar Accessory ring Quilted lining Fabric Details HydroBlock Sport 100% Polyester Twill Weave with HydroBlock Pro 100% Polyester Plain Weave 2-Way Stretch HydroBlock Sport 100% Polyester Satin Twill Weave