Pixie Girl Girls' Sweatpants - Black & Red Buffalo Check Heart Sweatshirt & Sweatpants - Women & Plus

Black & Red Buffalo Check Heart Sweatshirt & Sweatpants - Women & Plus. Match with your young fashionista thanks to this outfit that's available in both kids and adult sizes. Its buffalo motif exudes classic style, and a stretch-enhanced blend offers cozy comfort. Made for ZulilyAdult and kid sizes sold separatelyIncludes black and red buffalo check heart sweatshirt and black and red buffalo check sweatpants (two pieces total)95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.