Pink Leopard Rainbow 'Mama' Tee & 'Mini' Tee - Girls & Women. Ready to wear in both adult and kids sizes, you and your little one can show off matching looks in this festively printed leopard rainbow graphic tee. Adult and kid sizes sold separatelyFull graphic text (adult): Mama.Full graphic text (kids): Mini.100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials