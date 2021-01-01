L'AGENCE Gisele II Heel in Brown. - size 6 (also in 10, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8.5, 9, 9.5) L'AGENCE Gisele II Heel in Brown. - size 6 (also in 10, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Real dyed goat hair upper with buffed leather sole. Made in Spain. Fur Origin: Turkey. Ankle strap with buckle closure. Rubber tap heel. Round toe. Approx 83mm/ 3.25 inch heel. LAGR-WZ4. LA1004B. Launched in 2008 by designer Margaret Maldonado, L'AGENCE operates off of a simple concept: washed silks, Japanese and Italian fabrics. Over the years, Maldonado has designed dresses, tops, bottoms and knits from the finest fabrics with the most modern and appealing cuts.