Deep V Neck Kimono Style Tunic Roomy kimono style tunic features extra wide V-Neck framed opening, angled short sleeves with multiple rows of stitching, all in 100% Double Silk Georgette. Dressed up with the Eloise pant and brogues or worn solo over leggings and converse, this luxurious tunic is chic poolside or inside. A statement necklace will complement either.