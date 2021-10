Give Blood Play Hockey - Ice Hockey Goalie Mask Inspired Design. Skate Play Hard Bloody Logo Design. This awesome hockey-inspired apparel is designed for ice hockey enthusiasts. Printed with a "Distressed/Vintage Look" Ice Hockey Inspired Apparel by Endu Designs This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.