Banjanan Gladys Dress in Blue. - size XS (also in M, S) Banjanan Gladys Dress in Blue. - size XS (also in M, S) Cotton blend. Made in India. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Ruffle trim. Tiered peasant skirt. BJNA-WD44. BSS21DC766. Banjanan is designed by industry veteran Caroline Weller. Drawing inspiration from nature, the brand celebrates color and joyfulness. Hand-printed or hand embroidered on organic cotton in India, Banjanan sources and manufactures locally, and adheres to a no-waste philosophy. Special attention is taken in every aspect of the supply chain to create responsible and sustainable decisions.