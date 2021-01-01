Sigma Beauty Glam 'N Go Mini Eye Brush Set

Touch up your eye makeup on the go with this luxe mini brush set from Sigma Beauty, featuring three eye brushes and a sleek beauty bag. Perfect for shading, blending, and lining with a variety of formulas, these SigmaTech fiber brushes tuck neatly inside the Beauty Bag for chic and easy storage. Sigma Beauty brushes are made with synthetic bristle fibers. How do I use it: Use the mini E55 Eye Shading to evenly apply color across the lid, and the mini E25 Blending to buff out harsh color lines. Soften liner or eye shadow along the lash line with the mini E30 Pencil. Then, tuck all 3 mini brushes into the mini Beauty Bag for touchups on the go. From Sigma Beauty. Includes: