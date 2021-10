Maison Margiela - Maison Margiela's signature Glam Slam bag is reimagined with a wide buckled shoulder strap across this beige-pink rendition, amplifying the irreverent spirit the house is known for. It's crafted from smooth leather that's quilted to accentuate the padded silhouette and fastens with a magnetic hinged top, then set with the respective label, denoting the accessories line with the circled number 11.