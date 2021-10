From the Glamazon Collection. Ovals of 18k yellow gold are cast with rich variation - ellipses of long, slender sheen, as hoops radiant with diamond-cut detail and gleaming smooth as petite links - all gathered to shape a modern chain necklace. 18k yellow gold Length, about 38" Width, about 1.2" Lobster clasp Imported. Fashion Jewelry - Ippolita C-mod Jwlry Dsg > Ippolita > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ippolita. Color: Gold.