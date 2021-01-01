Silver-tone stainless steel case with a green calfskin leather strap. Fixed silver-tone crystal set bezel. Green dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant antireflective sapphire crystal. Push/pull crown. Solid case back. Rectangle case shape, case size: 34 x 44 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 23 mm, band length: 7.5 inches. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Gevril Glamour Automatic Green Dial Ladies Watch 6206NL.