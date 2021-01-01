Taylor Glass Body Composition Scale with Weight Tracking

Measures 5 Body Composition Elements: Provides weight readings plus estimates for body fat, body water and muscle mass in normal or athlete mode (athlete mode is for those users that exercise up to 3x per week for at least 2 hours each time) and BMI for up to 8 unique users with auto user recognitionWeight Tracking Feature: Weigh only mode up to 400 lbs x 0.2 lbs (180kg x 0.1 kg) and track weight changes with user profiles. Tempered glass platform is 12.25-inch square and large enough to accommodate most foot sizes.Oversized Readout: 1.9-inch LCD readout features large digits and easy to understand icons for the body composition element readings and setting up user profilesFOR BEST RESULTS: Taylor advises to weigh at the same time, in the same place, in similar clothing and make sure the scale is on a flat, hard surface. Remove shoes and socks for body composition measurements. Use this scale consistently and track the changes over time. Weight and body composition can fluctuate throughout the day so the weight in the morning may not be the same as later in the day, at the gym, at your doctor's office, etc. Body composition can be affected by exercise so it is best to take measurements prior to exercise.WE ARE HERE TO HELP: Taylor Scales are precision instruments and storing or moving the scale can affect the accuracy. Please refer to the troubleshooting tips included with your scale for continued accurate results or contact our Customer Service department. We are happy to help!5 year limited warrantyWhen Taylor was founded in 1851, by George Taylor, he had a motto: accuracy first. Since then, our legacy has grown to include a wide range of measurement products for home and industry. From thermometers for food safety or the environment to scale devices for bodies and food, we develop the most accurate measurement products. We’ve been in the measurement business for almost 160 years… which is why Taylor is the brand you can trust.Taylor Glass Body Composition Scale with Weight Tracking: 578941033FW