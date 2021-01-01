Glass Body Fat Scale Clear - Weight Watchers

WW Scales by Conair Digital Body Analysis Scale Measuring Body Fat, Body Water, Bone Mass, and BMI (Body Mass Index) with 4X User Memory; Measures Weight to 400 pounds; Clear Glass with Black – Weight Watchers Reimagined WW helps you build healthy habits for real life. The WW Body Analysis Scale is an accurate scale featuring a jumbo display that shows weight and all 4 body analysis readings at a glance. It features an easy to read 7.6 inch digital display. This bathroom scale features a durable, clear glass platform with black accents, is sized 13.8 inches by 11.8 inches and has a 400 pound capacity. This WW scale looks stylish in most bathrooms and is easy to use. With its four user memory, this scale is a great choice for family use. Simply place on a hard, flat surface, tap to turn on, and step on. Two long-life lithium batteries, (CR2032, are included. About Us We believe that wellness can fit into everyone’s life. We’re here to inspire you with practical tools, a supportive community, and foods you’ll love-so you can build helpful habits that last. Welcome to Wellness that Works. - Weight Watchers Reimagined