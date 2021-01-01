Martino Glass Slippers Satin Sparkle Spray, 3 oz

INSTANT SATIN SHINE: Defends against heat styling and delivers instant satin shine. LUMINOUS CONDITIONING FORMULA: The luminous conditioning formula fights static and frizz leaving hair with renewed luster. SATIN FINISH: Enhances comb-ability and delivers superior detangling and protection. COLOR CONSERVING UVB FILTER AND HEAT PROTECTANT: Color conserving UVB filter & heat protectant protects hair from the sun, UV rays and thermal tools. Conditions, detangles and tames static, fly-aways and frizz. OMEGA 3, 6, & 9: Contains Omega 3, 6, & 9 which help keep hair stronger, healthier, and shinier!