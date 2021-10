Delicate metallic trim runs down the sides of these Glen plaid trousers, adding a touch of glamour. Elasticized waistband Pull-on style Faux-fly Metallic trim Wool/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Ankle silhouette Rise, about 10" Inseam, about 26.75" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Modern Collections - Peserico > Peserico > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Peserico. Color: Dark Grey. Size: 10.