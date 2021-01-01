Madison Park Essentials Glendale Antimicrobial Complete Reversible Coverlet & Cotton Sheet Set, One Size , Gray

The Madison Park Essentials Glendale Complete Reversible Coverlet and Cotton Sheet Set brings a clean, modern update to your bedroom. A geometric print of dark, white, and light grey circles covers this soft microfiber coverlet, for a refreshing allure. Matching shams (1 for Twin Sizes) repeat the design on the comforter, while a solid grey bed skirt and an embroidered decorative pillow provide the finishing touches. Also included is a complete cotton sheet set with a coordinating geometric print. Bringing the best in health and wellness, this bedding set also features an anti-microbial treatment that provides built-in freshness protection, reducing the growth of odor causing bacteria and keeps fabric lasting longer. This bedding set is also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals, ensuring quality comfort and wellness. Complete Coverlet Set Includes: coverlet, 1 sham, 1 dec pillow, 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, 1 pillowcaseSketchy circle printCotton sheetsFitted sheet fits mattress up to 14" mattressFeatures an anti-microbial treatment for odor and bacteria control, whichenhances hygiene and keeps the fabric fresher, longerOeko-Tex Certified, includes no harmful substances or chemicals (#11-44181)Machine washable# Pieces In Set: 8Included: 1 Fitted Sheet(s), 2 Standard Pillowcase(s), 1 Coverlet(s), 2 Standard Sham(s), 1 Flat Sheet(s), 1 12x18 Inch Decorative Pillow(s)Features: ReversibleQuilt Style: PrintedBed Size: QueenFill Weight: 44 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 90 Width/Inches, 90 Length/InchesSheets Mattress Depth: Up To 16 In DeepBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 90% Cotton, 10% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterSheets Fiber Content: 100% CottonDecorative Pillow Filling Content: 100% PolyesterDecorative Pillow Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: Modern, ContemporarySheets Care: Machine Wash, Tumble DrySham Care: Machine Wash, Tumble DryDecorative Pillow Care: Spot CleanBedding Care: Machine Wash, Tumble DryCountry of Origin: Imported