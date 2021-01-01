Nike Glide FlyEase Premium Shoe

TRIUMPHANT EASE. The world's greatest athletes don't have much time to get from their event to the medal stand. Still in the zone and surging with adrenaline, the last thing they want to do is tie another pair of shoes. The Nike Glide FlyEase offers a handsfree solution with a laceless design you just step into and go. It has soft, springy cushioning and a fit that's snug and plush all-around, ideal for athletes who want a shoe that's quick, easy and comfortable to wear. Made with at least 20% recycled material by weight. Quick, Easy and Handsfree with FlyEase The shoe has a handsfree FlyEase entry. Its flexible heel collapses when you step in then snaps back into place to secure your foot. Recycled Cushioning The midsole is made using foam taken from the factory floor and re-molded. The part of the cushioning that's right under your foot is made from recycled ZoomX foam for an incredibly plush and responsive feel. Snug, Laceless Fit A thick, cable-like elastic cord pulls down over your foot so the shoe fits snugly without the need for laces. More Benefits The shoe's lightweight upper is made with recycled materials, including breathable mesh overlays. Traction on the outsole comes from rubber sourced from the factory floor. A sockliner made from recycled ZoomX foam adds a layer of cushioning. Step In and Go, Handsfree Imagine a shoe you didn't have to tie but could just step in and go. The Nike Glide FlyEase makes your dreams a reality with a laceless FlyEase design that lets you get into your shoes, handsfree. The plush, responsive cushioning and lightweight, breathable upper are made with some recycled materials (at least 50% by weight) and repurposed scraps from the factory floor. Style: DJ9816; Color: Blue Void/Sail/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult