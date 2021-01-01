ghd Glide Professional Performance Hot Brush, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A hot brush which tames and smooths dry hair quickly and effortlesslyÂyour perfect partner for second-day styling.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, and CurlyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns: Frizz, Straightening, and VolumizingWhat Else You Need to Know: ghd's first hot brush features ceramic technology and an ionizer to tame and smooth hair quickly and effortlessly. It has a combination of high-density shorter bristles and longer bristles, and heats to the optimum 365 degrees Fahrenheit for healthier second-day styling. Frizz-eliminating ions smooth the hair in just a few quick strokes. It also features a heat-up light indicator.Suggested Usage:-Begin with dry, detangled hair. -Plug your ghd hot brush into the power supply, press and hold the button to turn the appliance on.-When you're finished styling, press and hold the On/Off button for more than two seconds to turn off.-Unplug the appliance and allow to cool in a safe place.-Fold the power cord the same way it was packaged. Do not wrap the cord around the brush. ---