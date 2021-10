Soul Naturalizer Glimmer Pumps. Wear with everything, the Glimmer pumps from Soul are an effortless approach to your dress styles. Add this upbeat wedge heel to your closet so you can enjoy the soft foam lining, arch support with memory foam, antimicrobial sock lining and lightweight, flexible outsole with traction. Consciously packaged: 100% of their shoe boxes are made of 80% recycled paper and soy-based ink.