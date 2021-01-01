From roocase

Glitter Band Compatible with Apple Watch 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm Luxury Shiny Bling Leather Strap Wristband for iWatch Series 654321 SE Women Girls.

[Compatible Models] This glitter women band compatible for Apple Watch 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm Series 5/4/3/2/1. Fit for most wrists from 5.5 inch- 8.1 inch, Apple Watch NOT included. [Premium Glitter Strap] Luxury shiny wristbands are made of soft and light faux-leather with 3D sequins on the surface, comfortable and durable, the bling bling sequins are charming especially under sunshine or light, make your iWatch more than a piece of jewelry. [Quick Installation and Removal] The adjustable replacement wristband is easy install and remove with metal connectors, simply slide into/out the slot to make replacement. Very fast and no need any tool, locks your watch firmly and stably. [A Great accessory for Your iWatch] This unique strap specially designed for women and girls, it is a great gift for Birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving Day, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, and also an attractive bracelet accessory for parties, concerts, graduatio

