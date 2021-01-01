P-TEX Glitter CleatSpat Tape, Blue

Designed to secure your cleats and support your ankle, the self-adhering PTEX® Glitter CleatSpat Tape offers breathable and comfortable protection every time you step on the field. Support and Protection Made for cleat sports such as baseball, soccer, football, and more Ensures your cleats fit securely Helps to support your ankles Quality Construction and Comfort Features a self-adhering design Strong and durable construction Tapes up to two full cleated ankles Sweat and slip resistant Breathable for added comfort Easy to tear by hand Key Details 2" x 2.2 yds unstretched 2" x 5 yds stretched Contains natural rubber latex Includes two rolls of tape