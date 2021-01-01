Glitter Nail Polish - 0.25 fl oz - More Than Magic Gold

The Nail Polish from More Than Magic™ helps add a little extra pizzazz to her everyday looks. This nail polish comes in bright, glittery hues or glossy pastel tones to give her a variety of options to choose from whether she's matching an outfit or choosing her fave colors. The pastel nail polishes and glitter nail polishes can each be worn individually, or you can be used together to create fun patterns or layer the sparkly nail polish over a coat of the pastel polish for unique looks. Color: Gold Glitter.